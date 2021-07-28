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This Quantum Life #90 - Love and Magic
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10 views • July 28, 2021
The tendency is to want to apply personal will power in the actualization of our dreams and desires, because we start out from the assumption that we have no claim on what we want and must "take it" from the universe.
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