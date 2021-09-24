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What Is In Your Food?
Face The Facts
Face The Facts
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122 views • September 24, 2021
In this episode of Face the Facts, April sits down with Food Coach Jen Smiley who shares her journey on waking up to the synthetic, unnatural ingredients in the majority of our foods today. Jen's goal is to educate the world on the harmful ingredients in our foods and offers resources and solutions to help her clients navigate the grocery store and make healthier choices.Visit her website at: jensmiley.com and use this special link to join Jen's FREE Virtual Event happening Saturday September 25th at 9am pst / 12pm est
https://jensmiley.com/goddess-invite

Connect with Jen on Instagram:
@wakeupandreadthelabels

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Jen Smiley, Expert Food Coach jensmiley.com and special link to Jen’s FREE Virtual Event Saturday September 25th 9 am PST/ 12 pm ET https://jensmiley.com/goddess-invite

Get your immune system STRONG with Naturopathic Dr. Mark Sherwood
**Download your 100% FREE e-book TODAY at www.sherwood.tv/facethefacts

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Use my special link here: https://tuttletwins.com/?ap_id=AprilMossTV for 35% off of children's books

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy