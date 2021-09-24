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What Is In Your Food?
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122 views • September 24, 2021
In this episode of Face the Facts, April sits down with Food Coach Jen Smiley who shares her journey on waking up to the synthetic, unnatural ingredients in the majority of our foods today. Jen's goal is to educate the world on the harmful ingredients in our foods and offers resources and solutions to help her clients navigate the grocery store and make healthier choices.Visit her website at: jensmiley.com and use this special link to join Jen's FREE Virtual Event happening Saturday September 25th at 9am pst / 12pm est
https://jensmiley.com/goddess-invite
Connect with Jen on Instagram:
@wakeupandreadthelabels
SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM AND PATRIOTISM!
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Jen Smiley, Expert Food Coach jensmiley.com and special link to Jen’s FREE Virtual Event Saturday September 25th 9 am PST/ 12 pm ET https://jensmiley.com/goddess-invite
Get your immune system STRONG with Naturopathic Dr. Mark Sherwood
**Download your 100% FREE e-book TODAY at www.sherwood.tv/facethefacts
Attention PARENTS!! Want to teach your kids about free markets and the dangers of socialism in a fun and easy way? You've got to check out the Tuttle Twins series of books.
Use my special link here: https://tuttletwins.com/?ap_id=AprilMossTV for 35% off of children's books
Introducing our newest affiliate, Culture of Life 1972, a chic, on-point, classy Pro-Life Christian Online Fashion Boutique! All items are MADE IN THE USA! Shop here for women's clothing, jewelry, bags and trendy accessories and support small business.
www.col1972.com Promo code: APRIL for 10% off your order!
Follow Face The Facts with April Moss on the following channels and SUBSCRIBE:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Os6eE9FYBtlO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all
CloutHub: https://clthb.co/W95Gbhum2iY6JNfX8
Telegram: https://t.me/aprilmosstv
Instagram: @aprilmosstv
Facebook: @aprilmosstv
https://jensmiley.com/goddess-invite
Connect with Jen on Instagram:
@wakeupandreadthelabels
SUPPORT INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM AND PATRIOTISM!
Go to Mypillow.com use promo code: APRIL for up to 66% off!
Jen Smiley, Expert Food Coach jensmiley.com and special link to Jen’s FREE Virtual Event Saturday September 25th 9 am PST/ 12 pm ET https://jensmiley.com/goddess-invite
Get your immune system STRONG with Naturopathic Dr. Mark Sherwood
**Download your 100% FREE e-book TODAY at www.sherwood.tv/facethefacts
Attention PARENTS!! Want to teach your kids about free markets and the dangers of socialism in a fun and easy way? You've got to check out the Tuttle Twins series of books.
Use my special link here: https://tuttletwins.com/?ap_id=AprilMossTV for 35% off of children's books
Introducing our newest affiliate, Culture of Life 1972, a chic, on-point, classy Pro-Life Christian Online Fashion Boutique! All items are MADE IN THE USA! Shop here for women's clothing, jewelry, bags and trendy accessories and support small business.
www.col1972.com Promo code: APRIL for 10% off your order!
Follow Face The Facts with April Moss on the following channels and SUBSCRIBE:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Os6eE9FYBtlO/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/account/content?type=all
CloutHub: https://clthb.co/W95Gbhum2iY6JNfX8
Telegram: https://t.me/aprilmosstv
Instagram: @aprilmosstv
Facebook: @aprilmosstv
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