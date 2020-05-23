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THE SLUMS OF HONOLULU PT. 2: UNDER COVID LOCKDOWN (TRUTH FILLED TRAJECTORY #4)
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38 views • May 23, 2020
PART 2 OF THE SLUMS OF HONOLULU. TRUTH FILLED TRAJECTORY TAKES YOU AGAIN, THROUGH THE SLUMS OF HONOLULU. THIS TIME DURING THE COVID 19 LOCKDOWN. YOU GET TO SEE SOME OF THE DIFFERENCES FROM PT 1. WE EXPLORE AREAS THAT MOST DON’T SEE, UNLESS YOU LIVE AROUND THESE AREAS.
TRUTH FILLED TRAJECTORY SHOWS YOU THE IMPORTANCE OF UNDERSTANDING THE DISTRUST THAT EVERYONE SHOULD HAVE IN GOVERNMENT AND MEDIA. IT STARTS WITH THE THOUGHT THAT GOVERNMENT IS NOT YOUR FRIEND AND DOESN’T CARE ABOUT YOU. LOOK WHAT IT DOES TO PEOPLE IN THE GHETTOS...
NARRATION RETURNS @ 9:21
Part 1: The Slums Of Honolulu and Oahu https://youtu.be/VwxViKPq1Ug
TRUTH FILLED TRAJECTORY SHOWS YOU THE IMPORTANCE OF UNDERSTANDING THE DISTRUST THAT EVERYONE SHOULD HAVE IN GOVERNMENT AND MEDIA. IT STARTS WITH THE THOUGHT THAT GOVERNMENT IS NOT YOUR FRIEND AND DOESN’T CARE ABOUT YOU. LOOK WHAT IT DOES TO PEOPLE IN THE GHETTOS...
NARRATION RETURNS @ 9:21
Part 1: The Slums Of Honolulu and Oahu https://youtu.be/VwxViKPq1Ug
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