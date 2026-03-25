Major SHOCK to the U.S. and ISRAEL: RUSSIAN Armored Vehicles entered TEHRAN┃ IRAN won't FALL

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The US position in the Middle East continues to deteriorate rapidly. Washington is definitely losing control over the Iran War. At the same time, Donald Trump is trying his best to show that everything is supposedly going according to plan. However, he's not good at it. Especially against the backdrop of his weird statements about certain negotiations that the United States is allegedly conducting with the Iranian authorities. ................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************
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