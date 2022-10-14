Dates on records are funny things; you can't get around actual dates. The dates on records prove facts, and the facts are as follows: The world first started to hear about a novel coronavirus in Wuhan China in early January 2020. Yet it wasn't until February 11 that the records of the World Health Organization prove that new virus was named "COVID-19."
So with the official records proving this, why does United States Government data show that the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) awarded a contract on November 12, 2019 to Labyrinth Global Health INC. for ‘COVID-19 Research?’ November 12 . . . at least one month before the emergence of the virus, and three months before it was officially named Covid-19?
The findings do not end there. The government contract awarded on November 12, 2019 for ‘COVID-19 Research’ stipulated it was to take place in . . . Ukraine . . . as part of a much larger contract for a ‘Biological threat reduction program in Ukraine’.
Maybe that's one of the reasons the US is so interested in "defending Ukraine" from what Russia is now doing . . . because, it seems to me, this information shows the US funded the actual creation of the COVID-19 virus, which killed millions worldwide, and paved the way for their far deadlier "vaccine"- from which millions more are now dying, and the US needs to make certain nobody finds out.
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/u-s-d-o-d-issued-a-contract-for-covid-19-research-to-a-company-in-ukraine-3-months-before-covid-19-was-known-to-exist
https://expose-news.com/2022/10/06/2019-contract-covid-resarch-ukraine-us-dod/
