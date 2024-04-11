Create New Account
Jesse Watters | Biden’s real legacy, is a lie.
Jesse Watters - The legacy of the President is what other people think of you, not what you think of yourself. Biden’s real legacy, is a lie. Millions of biden’s jobs went to migrants. Real wages are down. Prices are up. Inflation is still hot. Gas prices are up 40 percent. Rent, used cars,…


https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1778216800951361694

jesse wattersbidenlegacy

