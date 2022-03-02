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Covaids Plandemic Is Over... Bring on the Ukraine War Distraction
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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722 views • March 02, 2022
Anarchapulco Speech Replays https://dollarvigilante.com/anarchapulco/

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Anarchapulco Speech Replays
https://anarchapulco.com/anarchapulco-unstoppable-2022-virtual-feed/

Intro vid: War Pigs (Black Sabbath) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQUXuQ6Zd9w

Biden Presented With 'Menu' Of Options For 'Massive Cyberattacks Against Russia': https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/biden-presented-menu-options-massive-cyberattacks-against-russia

Aids Researchers on Crashed Plane
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/jul/18/aids-conference-says-100-researchers-may-have-been-on-board-crashed-plane

Johns Hopkins University confirms: You can be vaccinated with a PCR test, even without knowing: https://www.cosmicworld.site/johns-hopkins-university-confirms-you-can-be-vaccinated-with-a-pcr-test-even-without-knowing

Ontario Freedom Convoy Donors Published on Google Maps:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/02/22/ontario-freedom-convoy-donors-published-google-maps/

Locations of the Freedom Convoy donors in Ontario, Canada, have been published on Google Maps after names were leaked online.
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putinukrainecovid
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