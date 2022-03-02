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Covaids Plandemic Is Over... Bring on the Ukraine War Distraction
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722 views • March 02, 2022
Anarchapulco Speech Replays https://dollarvigilante.com/anarchapulco/
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Anarchapulco Speech Replays
https://anarchapulco.com/anarchapulco-unstoppable-2022-virtual-feed/
Intro vid: War Pigs (Black Sabbath) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQUXuQ6Zd9w
Biden Presented With 'Menu' Of Options For 'Massive Cyberattacks Against Russia': https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/biden-presented-menu-options-massive-cyberattacks-against-russia
Aids Researchers on Crashed Plane
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/jul/18/aids-conference-says-100-researchers-may-have-been-on-board-crashed-plane
Johns Hopkins University confirms: You can be vaccinated with a PCR test, even without knowing: https://www.cosmicworld.site/johns-hopkins-university-confirms-you-can-be-vaccinated-with-a-pcr-test-even-without-knowing
Ontario Freedom Convoy Donors Published on Google Maps:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/02/22/ontario-freedom-convoy-donors-published-google-maps/
Locations of the Freedom Convoy donors in Ontario, Canada, have been published on Google Maps after names were leaked online.
Affiliate link https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate (Earn money with TDV!)
Telegram Public Channel | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://cryptovigilante.io
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/98-official-tdv-sites-and-social-media
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
153 News: https://dollarvigilante.com/153news
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
Anarchapulco Speech Replays
https://anarchapulco.com/anarchapulco-unstoppable-2022-virtual-feed/
Intro vid: War Pigs (Black Sabbath) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQUXuQ6Zd9w
Biden Presented With 'Menu' Of Options For 'Massive Cyberattacks Against Russia': https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/biden-presented-menu-options-massive-cyberattacks-against-russia
Aids Researchers on Crashed Plane
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/jul/18/aids-conference-says-100-researchers-may-have-been-on-board-crashed-plane
Johns Hopkins University confirms: You can be vaccinated with a PCR test, even without knowing: https://www.cosmicworld.site/johns-hopkins-university-confirms-you-can-be-vaccinated-with-a-pcr-test-even-without-knowing
Ontario Freedom Convoy Donors Published on Google Maps:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/02/22/ontario-freedom-convoy-donors-published-google-maps/
Locations of the Freedom Convoy donors in Ontario, Canada, have been published on Google Maps after names were leaked online.
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