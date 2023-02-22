Create New Account
22x Increase in Baby Deaths from Funeral Home Investigation! James O’ Keefe OUSTED!
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine


Feb 21, 2023


22x Increase in Baby Deaths! Steve Kirsch joins DeAnna Lorraine to discuss a new investigation he concluded with a large funeral home that reveals stunning evidence that fetal demise and stillborns are increasing majorly all over the world. This is baby genocide!


Then DeAnna is joined by Dr. Robert Chandler, of Daily Clout.com to discuss a new special report he just authored called "REPORT 56," which goes over many deep autopsies revealing "medical atrocities" of Genetic mRNA vaccines being used - and helps explain the link between the vaccinated dying and dropping suddenly and "all cause mortality" explosion.


Also DeAnna goes over Hottest Headlines, including the James O' Keefe ousting, the Alec Baldwin killing case, January 6th video dump to Tucker Carlson and more.


WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!


current eventsvaccinebabiestucker carlsongenocidedeathskillingalec baldwinall cause mortalitydeanna lorrainemrnashots firedjan 6autopsiessteve kirschfetal deathsfuneral homej6dr robert chandlerstillbornsmedical atrocities

