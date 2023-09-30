Ep 3176b - [DF], How Do You Attempt Sneak One In? First Marker Verifies, Military Is The Only Way

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep 3176b - Sept. 29, 2023

[DF], How Do You Attempt Sneak One In? First Marker Verifies, Military Is The Only Way





The patriots are bringing the [DS] to exactly where they want them to be for the 2024 election. Biden is finished, its only a matter of time. There is now an opening in CA for a temporary Senator. Who are they going to choose to fill the slot? Is this how they are going to try to sneak one in, because Biden will be removed in the end. Scavino sends a message, the first marker verifies the direction. The military is the only way forward.





