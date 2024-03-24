Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Soundtrack to life
channel image
shipshard
17 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
29 views
Published 20 hours ago

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/dks2clFW684 Singing by SERITIO.

Search by nickname @_seritio_ on other networks!

Isabel:

https://vk.com/seritio_art

INSTA: @_seritio_

https://www.instagram.com/_seritio_/

https://ru.pinterest.com/seritio_art/

https://www.youtube.com/@izabella_seritio

All contacts https://hipolink.me/_seritio_


ART for truth seekers from the brilliant Isabella Togramadzhyan in the serious group "Seritio"

Photos, videos, art, original music and much more.

Author's video content.

In collaboration with CMCproduction & SmartREC video studios

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman

https://ok.ru/shipshard1

https://vk.com/shipshardvk

https://www.pinterest.ca/omegagirs/

https://dzen.ru/shipshard


Keywords
bloglifemusicphilosophyartsongsingingchantingvideoart

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket