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THEY Modify Food to Modify YOU!
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861 views • October 20, 2020
In this expletive-filled rant on GMOs and hormone-filled cans and bottles, Uncle Sam explains succinctly why you should retreat from the poison-filled garbage the elitist monsters push on you as "food" in order to control you and make you docile, not to mention screw with your freakin' gender.
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