Post Covid Vaccine Illness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video I present many published scientific papers discussing all of the many symptoms and disease associated with post vaccination of the Covid vaccine. The information is disturbing to say the least.
www.newaquatechpanama.com
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35791013/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34957554/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8280649/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35632497/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34644738/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34922126/