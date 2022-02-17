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BLM-Clinton Connection
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50 views • February 17, 2022
The Wolf
* BLM Louisville posted $100G bail for the shooter in an assassination attempt.
* Why didn’t they get that cash from BLM’s headquarters, which supposedly has $60M?
* It’s still missing, but there’s good news: BLM has teamed up with crooked Clintonites.
* They also called in HRC’s top election lawyer and one of the Dems’ dirtiest dirty tricksters — Mark Elias.
* He pushed the Russia hoax; was involved in the Steele dossier; undermined elections; got rich off Dem gerrymandering; and is deeply tied to Soros money.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 16 February 2022
* BLM Louisville posted $100G bail for the shooter in an assassination attempt.
* Why didn’t they get that cash from BLM’s headquarters, which supposedly has $60M?
* It’s still missing, but there’s good news: BLM has teamed up with crooked Clintonites.
* They also called in HRC’s top election lawyer and one of the Dems’ dirtiest dirty tricksters — Mark Elias.
* He pushed the Russia hoax; was involved in the Steele dossier; undermined elections; got rich off Dem gerrymandering; and is deeply tied to Soros money.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 16 February 2022
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