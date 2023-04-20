Tom Renz | We The People vs. The Lobbyists - HB1169

#HB1169 was voted down due to the #RINO's in #Missouri who were threatened and paid off by #BigPharma. I'll be posting the names of the reps who voted against #InformedConsent and I encourage you to go to @SCooperGG on Twitter to see the list of ag organizations that are against the bill and paid off as well, (@MoCattle @ScottFaughn @BigDiehl31 @MOFarmBureau @MissouriCorn @MissouriSoybean @MissouriChamber). I'm just getting started folks, we will be taking this legislation to more states and will be bringing this back to Missouri next year #Lawfare #GodWins #Truth #Vaccines #mRNA #DeathJab #RenzRants #TheTomRenzShow
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.