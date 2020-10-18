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Culture collapse in Canada. Prepare yourself accordingly
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239 views • October 18, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3902/culture-collapse-in-canada-prepare-yourself-accordingly
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3902-culture-collapse-in-canada-prepare-yourself-accordingly
A 37-year-old Syrian refugee was arrested for publicly masturbating at aquatic center in Canada and previously was found “giving a young person a consensual back massage” but was only given a suspended sentence and 24 months of probation. Stefan Molyneux breaks down major inconsistencies in how the story is being reported, cultural differences as a legal defense and the danger of changing legal standards due to multiculturalism.
Article: http://windsor.ctvnews.ca/windsor-man-sentenced-related-to-indecent-act-at-aquatic-centre-1.3679714
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
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Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3902/culture-collapse-in-canada-prepare-yourself-accordingly
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3902-culture-collapse-in-canada-prepare-yourself-accordingly
A 37-year-old Syrian refugee was arrested for publicly masturbating at aquatic center in Canada and previously was found “giving a young person a consensual back massage” but was only given a suspended sentence and 24 months of probation. Stefan Molyneux breaks down major inconsistencies in how the story is being reported, cultural differences as a legal defense and the danger of changing legal standards due to multiculturalism.
Article: http://windsor.ctvnews.ca/windsor-man-sentenced-related-to-indecent-act-at-aquatic-centre-1.3679714
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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