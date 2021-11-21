Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Exposing the Medical Killing Machines (ARCHIVED Radio Show 10.07.14)

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Dr Daniels exposes the ongoing plans of the medical Industrial Complex to ramp up its killing machine. Dr Daniels shares the new battle plans your doctor is getting. How doctors are being instructed to handle vaccine refuses and more. Get the latest info so you can take evasive action.
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How Much is Your Body Worth - https://www.brighteon.com/3bdd8565-e177-4ea7-805a-ac3e024405bd