Clearing of Grabovske and Vysoke — Rybar's Analysis📝





In autumn 2025, the situation in the Slobozhansky direction remained relatively calm. Both sides limited themselves to reconnaissance group actions and strikes on positions.





➡️In the second half of December, Russian troops launched local attacks in several sectors, seeking to create another tension zone for the enemy. By December 20, reconnaissance groups crossed the state border and occupied Vysoke.





➡️Simultaneously, taking advantage of the weakness and disorganization of the AFU defense, they infiltrated Grabovske and captured members of Ukrainian formations in its territory. Over the next two weeks, troops completely cleared both villages and expanded their control zone in surrounding forest belts.

Meanwhile, south of this area, Russian troops after approximately a week of fighting established themselves in the central part of Sotnytskyy Kozachok. The remaining territory of the village currently remains in the "gray zone".

❗️Despite some intensification of combat actions, expecting large offensive operations in the Slobozhansky direction in the near future is unlikely. It remains a secondary direction, while the main forces of both sides are operating in more "promising" (https://t.me/rybar/76613) front sectors.

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of January 12, 2026

▪️ During the night, the Russian Armed Forces carried out strikes on the Odessa and Chernigov regions, and reported on attacks on Kiev. Zelensky stated that "the situation with electricity and heating is extremely difficult. The harsh winter weather is adding to the problems".

▪️ Sevastopol and the western coast of Crimea repelled a drone attack by the enemy during the night. During the day, the enemy's General Staff published footage of strikes on towers in the Caspian Sea.

▪️ On the Sumy direction the Group of Forces "North" is dismantling the enemy's defense along the front, increasing the number of pressure points in the area of responsibility in the Sumy and Krasnopol districts.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction the same group of troops is conducting heavy battles around Volchansk. The enemy has reinforced the assault groups and is counterattacking. Our forces are pushing back the enemy's defense in the area of Staritsa and near Liman, as well as in the Volchansk Huts.

▪️ In the south of the Kupyansk direction reports from the field indicate that the trend towards "beautiful reports" persists. For example, it is mentioned that Petropavlovka and Kucherovka, at a minimum, are in the "gray zone", although they are "borrowed", and a small assault group was sent to the outskirts of the village of Podoly with risk to life just to show the flag, as if for a remote dispute between the command and bloggers.

▪️ On the Konstantinovsk direction battles for Plescheevka have resumed, the western outskirts of the village have moved into the "gray zone".

▪️ On the Krassnoarmeisk (Pokrovsk) - Druzhkovka direction, heavy battles are taking place for Toretsk on the Kazenny Torets River. Both sides have a large number of weapons here, not sparing them to strike at any significant target.

▪️ Near Gulyaypole in the Zaporozhye region the enemy unsuccessfully counterattacks the positions of the Group of Forces "East": over the day, during the UAF's counterattacks, they lost up to two platoons of live forces. Nevertheless, our forces manage to penetrate the enemy's defense on the flanks.

▪️On the Zaporozhye front the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on the liberation of the village of Belogorye (https://t.me/dva_majors/86480) from the UAF. There is no enemy's live force left in the village, but it is not yet advisable to deploy our units there. The battle for Primorskoe continues.

▪️On the Kherson direction weather conditions also do not allow for the active use of drones, the enemy is urgently replenishing its ammunition and restoring its combat capability under the cover of the elements.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)



