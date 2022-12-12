Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2945b - Release Of Twitter Files is Just the Warm Up Act, Declass, Pain,Treason, Sedition, Justice
GalacticStorm
Published 17 hours ago
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2945b - Dec 11, 2022 Release Of Twitter Files Is Just The Warm Up Act ,Declass, Pain,Treason, Sedition, Justice

The Twitter files are being released, the public is starting to see the infiltration, this is the open act. The people must be told the truth slowly so they can digest the information. Once the public digests the information the other facts with documents will be released. The [DS] is feeling pain every step of the way. They [DS] panic is real and they might try to shut down communications. This will not work, Trump and the patriots have all the leverage. Nothing can stop this, nothing. 

All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.

Keywords
censorshippoliticstreasonbig techjusticeseditiondeclaselection fraudx22 reportbiden admin

