'Everybody except the United States and its globalist friends wants peace' — Douglas MacGregor

💬 "As far as the rest of the Europeans are concerned, they don't know anything about the region. They have no background or experience there, they're up to mischief, and they're up to malevolent activities. We're back to MI6 moving in to create havoc today," the former advisor to the US Secretary of Defense says.

☢️ MacGregor argues that the focus should shift away from globalists like Macron and Starmer, who push narratives about Russia as a dire threat.

According to him, most of Europe, aside from the US and its globalist allies, wants peace and prosperity — not conflict.



