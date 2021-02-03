A Tale of Two Banana Republics: One Imposes Martial Law and Arrests Their Leader For Election Fraud - While Nothing, But Crickets Come From the Second Republic

This video connects the arrested leader Aung San Suu Kyi of Myanmar to the New World Order. When I say New World Order I link her to George Soros, Hillary Clinton, Barrack Obama and Justin Trudeau. When I first heard this week that there was a Military Coup in Myanmar I shook it off as yet another Military Dictatorship, but then after looking at why it happened (Election Fraud) I had to further look into it. This video is Part One of a Two Part series that I have produced looking into the Myanmar uprising and how it connects rather closely to what has happened in the United States. When the media is calling it a coup without looking at why the Military intervened in the election you just know that there is something there. After looking at this coup and the player's involved I can only say: 'Kudo's to the Myanmar Military and hopefully the US Military has the balls to do the same thing', otherwise the United states will continue to wear their 'Banana Republic' hat.Related links:GlobalAgenda on ParlerGlobal Agenda on TwitterGlobalAgenda@BitChuteGlobalAgenda @ BrighteonGlobalAgenda (YouTube)Global Agenda @RumbleFlote.app