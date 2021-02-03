© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A Tale of Two Banana Republics: One Imposes Martial Law and Arrests Their Leader For Election Fraud - While Nothing, But Crickets Come From the Second Republic
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
370 views • February 03, 2021
This video connects the arrested leader Aung San Suu Kyi of Myanmar to the New World Order. When I say New World Order I link her to George Soros, Hillary Clinton, Barrack Obama and Justin Trudeau. When I first heard this week that there was a Military Coup in Myanmar I shook it off as yet another Military Dictatorship, but then after looking at why it happened (Election Fraud) I had to further look into it. This video is Part One of a Two Part series that I have produced looking into the Myanmar uprising and how it connects rather closely to what has happened in the United States. When the media is calling it a coup without looking at why the Military intervened in the election you just know that there is something there. After looking at this coup and the player's involved I can only say: 'Kudo's to the Myanmar Military and hopefully the US Military has the balls to do the same thing', otherwise the United states will continue to wear their 'Banana Republic' hat.
Related links:
https://www.frontiermyanmar.net/en/
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/militarys-myanmar-election-fraud-allegations-rejected-by-watchdog-40025845.html
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/asia-pacific/coup-in-myanmar-derails-western-backed-efforts-to-establish-democracy-40040344.html
https://www.henrymakow.com/2019/09/Justin-Trueau-bio.html
https://www.vice.com/en/article/akdaba/qanon-is-jealous-of-myanmars-military-coup
https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/qanon-myanmar-burma-coup-conspiracy-theory-1121849/
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Related links:
https://www.frontiermyanmar.net/en/
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/militarys-myanmar-election-fraud-allegations-rejected-by-watchdog-40025845.html
https://www.independent.ie/world-news/asia-pacific/coup-in-myanmar-derails-western-backed-efforts-to-establish-democracy-40040344.html
https://www.henrymakow.com/2019/09/Justin-Trueau-bio.html
https://www.vice.com/en/article/akdaba/qanon-is-jealous-of-myanmars-military-coup
https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/qanon-myanmar-burma-coup-conspiracy-theory-1121849/
GlobalAgenda on Parler
https://parler.com/profile/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClwdQ8YQDo9Sx3O8xwp8UJQ
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.