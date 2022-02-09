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Trump Cancels Funding of US/China Research Making Pandemic Viruses
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83 views • February 09, 2022
Originally posted to YouTube on May 1, 2020. This video had 6,715 views and 445 likes.
https://breggin.com/trump-cancels-funding-of-us-china-research-making-epidemic-viruses/
For years, US researchers have been collaborating with Wuhan Institute of Virology scientists in China to build more deadly SARS-CoV viruses similar in their clinical effect to SARS-CoV-2, the epidemic coronavirus. The American/Chinese effort has used same species of bats from which new epidemic virus has come. Within a week of my wife Ginger and I announcing this disastrous situation through a blog, video, and an array of contacts—President Donald Trump stopped NIH’s funding of the research. In this video, I discuss Fauci’s role in enabling this tragic research, implications for the future, and the undaunted efforts by the Chinese to forge ahead on their own to make ever more dangerous viruses. Trump Cancels Funding of Epidemic Virus Manufacture: https://breggin.com/trump-cancels-funding-of-us-china-research-making-epidemic-viruses/
https://breggin.com/trump-cancels-funding-of-us-china-research-making-epidemic-viruses/
For years, US researchers have been collaborating with Wuhan Institute of Virology scientists in China to build more deadly SARS-CoV viruses similar in their clinical effect to SARS-CoV-2, the epidemic coronavirus. The American/Chinese effort has used same species of bats from which new epidemic virus has come. Within a week of my wife Ginger and I announcing this disastrous situation through a blog, video, and an array of contacts—President Donald Trump stopped NIH’s funding of the research. In this video, I discuss Fauci’s role in enabling this tragic research, implications for the future, and the undaunted efforts by the Chinese to forge ahead on their own to make ever more dangerous viruses. Trump Cancels Funding of Epidemic Virus Manufacture: https://breggin.com/trump-cancels-funding-of-us-china-research-making-epidemic-viruses/
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