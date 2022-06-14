Monkeypox | Pandemic 2.0 & The Bible | The Entire Monkeypox 6/6/2022 "Global Takeover" Plandemic

To watch more sermons from Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer visi: https://www.sheridan.church/

WHO consultation sets research priorities for monkeypox https://www.who.int/news/item/03-06-2022-who-consultations-sets-research-priorities-for-monkeypox

Watch the Full Length May 25th 2022 Maria Zeee Show Today At: Dr. Peter McCullough & John Leake - The Truth About Monkeypox, WHO Pandemic Treaty, Fear Tactics - https://rumble.com/v163ma3-dr.-peter-mccullough-and-john-leake-the-truth-about-monkeypox-who-pandemic-.html

June (6) is gay pride month - https://www.britannica.com/story/why-is-pride-month-celebrated-in-june

Gay pride flag mocks the covenant and symbol God gave Noah

June 6th 1944 = D-Day - https://www.history.com/topics/world-war-ii/d-day

D-Day / June (6) 6th (6) 2022 (6) = 666

June 5 is the date the Monkeypox outbreak is supposed to be released at scale - https://www.nti.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/NTI_Paper_BIO-TTX_Final.pdf



