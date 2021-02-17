Netherlands CURFEW Ruled ILLEGAL By Court

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"Dutch Government Closed us down again at 9pm, its so corrupt they don't care what court says" - My friend on the ground there, the "Big Dutchman" tells me
"Far-Reaching Violation": Dutch Govt Ordered To Lift 'Illegitimate' Pandemic Curfew By Hague Court:
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/netherlands-ordered-immediately-lift-illegitimate-pandemic-curfew-hague-court
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=svNfjyG7FNI
Hugo Talks