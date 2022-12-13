The Secrets to a Happy Marriage that the Devil Wants to Keep Hidden

The Devil's plan to destroy marriage and the family just hit a new stumbling block: Fr. Robert Altier's new book "God's Plan for Your Marriage." Tune in now as Fr. Altier joins John-Henry Westen to explain how he was inspired to pen this text and the essential understandings needed for both salvation and a happy marriage.

