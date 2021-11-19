CAPITAL PUNISHMENT MOVIE TRAILER | Thanksgiving Day Release

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THEY DONT WANT YOU TO SEE.. The movie is released on Thanksgiving Day!
CAPITOL PUNISHMENT (documentary) Producer and Conservative Actor Nick Searcy Reveals Stunning Inside Story About What REALLY Happened On Jan 6th:
“It was amazing how much of it was an operation”
THE EPIC TRUTH that they dont want you to know. There were MANY directors and agents, many 'Ray Epps' inciting the crowd attempting to incite violence. Many actors that came in with black clothing and changing in the bushes to Trump supporter clothing. Main stream media is complicit in the BIG LIE and there have been hundreds of FBI raids across the country, they are still looking for innocent spectators that attended the Jan 6 rally who performed no violence.
website - https://capitolpunishmentthemovie.com/