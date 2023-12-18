Western Equipment in Ukraine - No Longer Wants to Move Through the Mud.

It is noted that the temperature in Donbass is above zero and it is snowing. There is mud at the front.

Russia will be blamed again. Just like the last time, when Russia was to blame for the cold.

RBC Ukraine reports that wiretap was found in Zaluzhny's office.



