SOS
Cory Barbee
Cory Barbee
243 followers
71 views • 1 day ago

Save our souls we're splitting atoms

Go tell Eve and go tell Adam

Liberate your sons and daughters

Some are gods and some are monsters

We'll get a five minute warning for divine intervention

With the satellites falling prepare for ascension

Under mind control

We'll be practising our politics

Defending all our policies

Preparing for apocalypse

Don't let the hungry serpent see you no

No, no, no, no, no

She'll let you fall asleep then eat you whole

It's like a bullet to the head

It's an SOS, it's an SOS, oh yes, oh yes, it's an SOS

It's an SOS, it's an SOS, like a bullet in the head, it's an SOS

When the levee breaks

And Manhattan sinks

There won't be water fit to drink

When the winter's warm

And the summer's cold

The poison stops you looking old

You'll get a five second warning for divine intervention

And the satellites are falling prepare for ascension

As the earth looks on

The odds or probability

Of losing all capacity

To function is hereditary

No antibiotic can save us now

No, no, no, no, no

We are the virus that we talk about

It's like a bullet to the head

It's an SOS, it's an SOS, oh yes, oh yes, it's an SOS

It's an SOS, it's an SOS, like a bullet in the head, it's an SOS

It's an SOS, it's an SOS, oh yes, oh yes, it's an SOS

It's an SOS, it's an SOS, like a bullet in the head, it's an SOS

Like a bullet in my head... Like a bullet in my head

It's an SOS, it's an SOS, oh yes, oh yes, it's an SOS

It's an SOS, it's an SOS, like a bullet in the head, it's an SOS

It's an SOS, it's an SOS, oh yes, oh yes, it's an SOS

It's an SOS, it's an SOS, like a bullet in the head, it's an SOS

Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:

Odysee - (NEW - Jonathan): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Odysee (old channel - Zach): https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee (old channel - Cory): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/

Youtube (zach): https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos

NEW - J Kleck Short videos channel: https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire/videos

To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/

