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The Other News You'll Never Hear On TV 01-25-2022
hummingbird027
hummingbird027
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32 views • January 25, 2022
My book (My Testimony -$14.95) can be ordered through me right now via email (I will send you a pdf copy via email), but you’ll have to go through Paypal to pay for it at - http://paypal.me/YAHWEHWORDSONLY
Or
You can always write a check and mail it to me, then I can send you a pdf copy through your email. (C/O Christine - PO Box 52, Palmer, AK. 99645).
If you want to contribute to helping me get my book published please go to - https://www.givesendgo.com/ChristineHase

https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2022/01/22/mind-of-a-technocrat.aspx?ui=f1108e89bede503d38ea525ba1a61606abdbe3e84a4dd429bcc8b9086ec00bba&;sd=20200809&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2ReadMore&cid=20220122&mid=DM1097187&rid=1386617807
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/biden-puts-8500-troops-prepare-deploy-orders-over-ukraine-crisis


Shmitah And The 7 Year Tribulation - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fO2C3ZYbWfE

MUST WATCH - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4mTP36wQnvM - When will the TRIBULATION begin? Where are we on the BIBLICAL Calender? (What Time is it?)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p0u3UNXaCWo – 5782 Shmitah year prophetic – Ps Enoch Lavender
https://www.un.org/en/content/common-agenda-report/assets/pdf/Common_Agenda_Report_English.pdf

Email me: [email protected]
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hummingbird027
Brighteon Social - @[email protected]
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hummingbird027/
Gab - @hummingbird027
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjOG219uTScbHA3r5zfa3aQ
If you feel led to donate or support this channel you can do so here:

Paypal: http://paypal.me/YAHWEHWORDSONLY

Paypal: send to [email protected]
(Choose friends & family)

C/O - Christine
P.O. Box 52
Palmer, AK. 99645

Any packages must be sent to:

500 S. Cobb St. #52
Palmer, AK. 99645

My videos are not monetized due to the nature of my content, so all donations are very appreciated. It helps in many ways to keep me on the internet. Thanks for coming by and listening:) Yahweh bless you and keep you forever and ever!
Keywords
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