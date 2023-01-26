Centralized Point of Control Breaks into Evil - Google Censoring Search Results for Pfizer Expose

Google is once again censoring results on behalf of the major corporations, the powers that be, and once again proves that a centralized point of control, as benevolent as it may be when founded, Will inevitably we be taken over by those within agenda, who want to use it for their own purposes.Google is censoring search results for project veritas Pfizer expose, where it was revealed that they are considering mutating the Covid 19 virus.
#google #search #centralcontrol #pfizer #freespeech
