Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Centralized Point of Control Breaks into Evil - Google Censoring Search Results for Pfizer Expose
23 views
channel image
Recharge Freedom
Published 21 hours ago |

Google is once again censoring results on behalf of the major corporations, the powers that be, and once again proves that a centralized point of control, as benevolent as it may be when founded, Will inevitably we be taken over by those within agenda, who want to use it for their own purposes.Google is censoring search results for project veritas Pfizer expose, where it was revealed that they are considering mutating the Covid 19 virus.

#google #search #centralcontrol #pfizer #freespeech


MY CHANNEL ON RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom , join me there.


Link to $10 extra bitcoin when you buy $100: https://www.coinbase.com/join/bireck_4


send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!


YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom

http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more

Keywords
free speechcensorshipcommunismgoogleproject veritasmutationgoogle searchpfizercovid-19 viruscentralized controlcentralized powerpfizer exposemutate covid-19

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket