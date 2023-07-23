Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/have-billions-been-left-with-no-immune-system/

As studies have pointed to the potential for Pfizer’s COVID shot to down regulate recipient’s immune systems, we look at pneumonia through that lens and find possible evidence of a problem. Plus, a new case study may be the first to demonstrate ‘turbo cancer’ after a Pfizer booster in a mouse model.

