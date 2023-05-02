REVOLUTION NEAR IN FRANCE?*RARE BRAIN ABCESSES IN KIDS*HUMAN TOXICITY & INFERTILITY CRITICAL LEVELS*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/study-shows-infant-poop-is-riddled-with-microplastics-180978770/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2023/apr/06/forever-chemicals-infertility-women-pfas-blood?hss_channel=tw-15193285 https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2022/jul/13/cancer-linked-herbicide-found-urine-more-80-americ/ https://www.courthousenews.com/scientists-trace-history-of-smallpox-vaccines-used-during-civil-war/ https://nypost.com/2020/10/01/rare-brain-fluid-leak-from-womans-nose-linked-to-covid-19-test/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/04/28/health/brain-abscess-cluster-nevada/index.html https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16944087/ https://thumbor.forbes.com/thumbor/fit-in/1200x0/filters:format(jpg)/https://specials-images.forbesimg.com/imageserve/5f7a7c4207fbbe2620ea2e73/0x0.jpg https://i1.wp.com/metro.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/PRI_148052467.jpg?quality=90&strip=all&zoom=1&resize=644%2C470&ssl=1 https://img.haikudeck.com/mg/7845B365-B4A7-4BD1-B8CC-B39E98C894E8.jpg https://twitter.com/SpartaJustice/status/1649130156420657163 https://www.history.com/news/smallpox-george-washington-revolutionary-war https://www.civilwarmed.org/event/facebook-live-vaccination/ https://www.atlasobscura.com/articles/how-civil-war-soldiers-gave-themselves-syphilis-while-trying-to-avoid-smallpox https://www.khanacademy.org/test-prep/mcat/cells/viruses/a/are-viruses-dead-or-alive https://www.livescience.com/58018-are-viruses-alive.html https://consumer.ftc.gov/articles/how-recognize-remove-avoid-malware https://www.csoonline.com/article/3406446/computer-viruses-explained-definition-types-and-examples.html https://computertechnicians.com.au/what-are-computer-viruses-and-what-does-it-do/ https://twitter.com/ronin19217435/status/1653388975850094595 https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1653356422787223553

