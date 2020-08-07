SN1026: Middle Class Mayhem, CoViD Coercion & Revealing The Sickness | Factions Of Freedom

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[Episode Article: https://factionsoffreedom.jimdofree.com/2020/08/07/sn1026-middle-class-mayhem-covid-coercion-revealing-the-sickness/]
All of us are on the menu of the controlling elite, I hope people are beginning to get that. The mask isn’t about the virus, it’s about compliance. The minute we submit to government interference when it comes to our health and wellness, we’ve already made a mistake. However, now, like broken records all we discuss is CoViD-19 rather than the ramifications of such a disease.
The riots and manufactured crisis are covers for the controlled collapse of our economy. Millions of people, not only in America, but worldwide are out of jobs with evictions looming in the distance, this is only after the next wave of layoffs that our country faces due to more calls for lockdowns. Where can this type of orchestration lead? This authoritarian level of mandated poverty is destroying what’s left of the middle class.
No one is safe though, as more evidence points towards an increasingly unstable horizon and yet, due to our hyper-emotional and reactive nature, we’re unable to see the dangers. Blind, numb and now bound and gagged, many are becoming hostage to this never-ending nightmare of subversive control under the guise of public health. Meanwhile, evidence of our once elected officials’ corruption with orchestrated child sex traffickers begins to surface. Regardless of what the future holds, it’s imperative that we as individuals get our own house in order.
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