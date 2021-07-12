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Tucker Carlson Breaks The Fox News Blackout of The Stolen Election
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282 views • July 12, 2021
It finally happened! Tucker did a segment that talked about why people believe the election was stolen. He didn't cover any of the evidence, but he laid the groundwork for his show to do so moving forward.
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Follow me on Gettr @BenArmstrong
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DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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