'He's done incalculable damage': The shameful legacy of Dr. Anthony Fauci

Despite Dr. Anthony Fauci announcing his impending retirement in 2025, it still isn't soon enough for many. The announcement brings renewed attention to Fauci's legacy and his flagrant corruption at the highest levels of government. Sit down with LifeSiteNews' Jim Hale as he interviews Epoch Times journalist Jeffrey Tucker about the societal and cultural destruction left by one of the United States' most influential doctors.

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