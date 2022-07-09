Shinzo Abe, Who Still Has Huge Influence Over the Current Japanese Administration and the International Community, Was Assassinated and Died

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https://gnews.org/post/pqbt8461
07/08/2022 BBC News: It’s incredibly shocking that the former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has died after being shot while giving a speech at a campaign event in Nara Japan. Shinzo Abe was a very influential figure. He claims Japan needs to cooperate more and work with its allies when it comes to, for example, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and increase military spending.