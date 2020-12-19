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Νίκος Αντωνιάδης 19/12/20
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663 views • December 20, 2020
Παιδιά.... "Δεν υπάρχει" ο άνθρωπος αυτός! Ναι, εννοώ τον Αντωνιάδη. Δείτε όλο το βίντεο αυτό! Μάλιστα σκέφτομαι μήπως ΚΑΙ αυτό το βίντεο μείνει μονίμως στην αρχή της αρχικής σελίδας, για να το δουν όλοι, να εμψυχωθούν, να δραστηριοποιηθούν, να το μεταδώσουν στους ανθρώπους τους που ακόμα είναι υπνωτισμένοι από τα μίντια του σατανά. Μήπως ο Αντωνιάδης είναι ο άνθρωπος που θα αναλάβει το θέμα Δικαιοσύνη, στην αυριανή "Κυβέρνηση των Ελλήνων"; Πάντως, όπως λέει κι ο ίδιος, μαθαίνουμε το 5% των δραστηριοτήτων του. Το μυαλό του κι η δράση του τρέχει με χίλια. Σήμερα μάθαμε ότι έχει επαφή και με τον Robert Kennedy Jr. ΚΩΣΤΑΣ-ΤΑΥΡΟΣ
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