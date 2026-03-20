Germany: Medical convoy seen heading to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following the arrival of a medevac flight from Germany

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A medical convoy was spotted heading to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center following the arrival of a medevac flight from Germany today.
US service members wounded in the Middle East are typically stabilized at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany before being transferred stateside.
CENTCOM has confirmed at least 200 US troops injured in the war against Iran.