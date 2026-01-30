Trump wants to ‘create chaos’ in Iran - Mearsheimer, Judging Freedom clip

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump wants to ‘create chaos’ in Iran – Mearsheimer
🔊 “The goal here is, number one, regime change, and as a result of regime change, creating chaos and dismembering Iran,” US political scientist Prof. John Mearsheimer argues.
He questions the US’ military capability to topple the Iranian government, rejecting the idea that additional American forces in the Gulf could contribute to Iranian regime change as “a foolish argument.”