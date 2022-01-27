The Basic Key to Successful Living - The Dr. Peter Breggin Hour - Feb 2, 2020

Originally posted to YouTube on Feb 6, 2020. This video had 2,239 views and 138 likes.



THE BASIC KEY TO SUCCESSFUL LIVING: With my marvelous guests, psychiatrist Pinar Miski MD and nutritionist/physician Pam Popper PhD we discuss perhaps the single most important key to success in life: Identifying our feelings of helplessness, then refusing to become helpless and finally determining instead taking charge of our lives. As a corollary, we discuss becoming a person who does not impose helplessness on others—a person who encourages people to be strong and self-determining. These are not just words or slogans. Nothing is more important life that learning to identify feelings of helplessness that can overcome us at critical moments in life when we must marshal all of psychological and intellectual resources in order to overcome emotional and real-life obstacles. And few things matter more in life than also empowering the people in our lives to overcome helpless and to become self-determining.