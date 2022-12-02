Spike protein mRNA converts into DNA. StephanieSeneff.net and Maria Zeee

Took the Jab? Don't Despair. Get on IVERMECTIN and EDTA!

https://energyme333.com/articles/healthCancerIvermectin.html

FULL SHOW Maria Zeee Interviews Stephanie Seneff on Covid Vax mRNA to DNA Transformation. July 2022. https://rumble.com/v1c6tz9-uncensored-dr.-seneff-evidence-of-dna-damage-neurodegenerative-disease-and-.html

Biography: Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D. at StephanieSeneff.net, has an Electrical Engineering and Computer Science degree from MIT. She is a Senior Research Scientist with the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory with over 170 published articles. Her degrees also include a B.S. in Biophysics (1968) and M.S. / E.E. in Electrical Engineering (1980). Seneff is the author of Toxic Legacy: How the Weedkiller Glyphosate Is Destroying Our Health. She is a prolific wealth of data on glyphosate, autism, sulfur and methylation gleaned from her data-mining of medical and research databases.



