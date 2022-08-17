MASS MEDIA Q & A - QUESTIONS FOR CORBETT

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The Corbett Report
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3:
https://www.corbettreport.com/mediaqanda/
As promised, today James does a question and answer with some students of his Mass Media: A History online course. From the history of media to our relationship with to an intriguing question about Gulf War embedded reporting that goes in a very unexpected direction, you won't want to miss this info-packed Q&A.