Quantum Leap Documentary - The Universal Antidote Lost Documentaries Series

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Free Course and Guidebook:https://bit.ly/UniversalAntidoteCourse
This is the third documentary in this series and is titled QUANTUM LEAP. It was produced in 2016 and contains interviews with Mark Grenon, testimonials from people cured of various diseases, and other interesting historical details. The powers that be have made multiple attempts to scrub documentaries about The Universal Antidote (Chlorine Dioxide) from the web. This video series is made to preserve this information for the historical record. For up-to-date information about chlorine dioxide, visit the website https://theuniversalantidote.com 1st Series Documentary: https://bit.ly/UnderstandingMMS-Lost-Documentaries-Series 2nd Series Documentary: https://bit.ly/Malaria-Cured-In-24-Hours-Lost-Documentaries How to Buy, Use, and Make Chlorine Dioxide: https://bit.ly/GetUniversalAntidoteTrainingGuide