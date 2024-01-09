Create New Account
THE PERILS OF ZIONSIM - with VETERAN JET PILOT CHRIS K. | SGT Report
Published Yesterday

THE PERILS OF ZIONSIM -- VETERAN JET PILOT CHRIS K. | SGT Report

28-year military vet & jet pilot, patriot, husband, father and prepper returns to SGT Report to discuss a topic that has been "off limits" for the entirety of our lives, Zionism. Specifically the Rothschild Zionism, the reason for war after war and so much human suffering on earth. Thanks for tuning in.


Get Chris' FREE prepping outline or the full prepper road map for $25 from Chris here:

https://readyhusband.wordpress.com/my-ready-family/


----------

----------


source:

https://rumble.com/v45xtf6-the-perils-of-zionsim-veteran-jet-pilot-chris-k..html


Keywords
sgt reportwhat is zionsimmisconceptions about zionismchris k

