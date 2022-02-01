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CANADIAN TRUCKER FREEDOM CONVOY 2022 MISINFORMATION FROM CTV AND TRUDEAU
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100 views • February 01, 2022
Monday, January 31, 2022
As the wonderful people in Canada come together peacefully, lovingly and kindly, the Trudeau propaganda machine goes into full swing and inaccurately portrays innocent incidents.
Just like what happened in the US on Jan 6, 2021, Canadian news outlets, who have received millions from Trudeau, everything is so peaceful, that they are working so hard to exaggerate and embellish the smallest things. This is in an orchestrated effort to try to turn public opinion against the millions of people who support what is happening.
In spite of their efforts, this event has changed everything for the Candian people, restoring their hope in each other, and their future. Whish prior to this, because of Trudeau and main stream media, was intended to look so bleak and grim.
All of our love and respect for each and every one of these hero angels! The job you are doing is incredible, and it is transforming lives and restoring faith and hope instantly!
We here at The Experience Media appreciate you trusting us to deliver to you, news you can trust. News that you can rely on. News that you know has been vetted and screened. News that gets you to ask questions of those in our community who are doing wrong and injuring others, and depriving them of happiness.
"Putting people, and their stories, first"
Pete Harding
The Experience Media
All Rights Reserved
Find our videos on: Bitchute.com Rumble.com
Watch Live Daily at 7a and 5p on: Telegram
Email: [email protected]
As the wonderful people in Canada come together peacefully, lovingly and kindly, the Trudeau propaganda machine goes into full swing and inaccurately portrays innocent incidents.
Just like what happened in the US on Jan 6, 2021, Canadian news outlets, who have received millions from Trudeau, everything is so peaceful, that they are working so hard to exaggerate and embellish the smallest things. This is in an orchestrated effort to try to turn public opinion against the millions of people who support what is happening.
In spite of their efforts, this event has changed everything for the Candian people, restoring their hope in each other, and their future. Whish prior to this, because of Trudeau and main stream media, was intended to look so bleak and grim.
All of our love and respect for each and every one of these hero angels! The job you are doing is incredible, and it is transforming lives and restoring faith and hope instantly!
We here at The Experience Media appreciate you trusting us to deliver to you, news you can trust. News that you can rely on. News that you know has been vetted and screened. News that gets you to ask questions of those in our community who are doing wrong and injuring others, and depriving them of happiness.
"Putting people, and their stories, first"
Pete Harding
The Experience Media
All Rights Reserved
Find our videos on: Bitchute.com Rumble.com
Watch Live Daily at 7a and 5p on: Telegram
Email: [email protected]
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