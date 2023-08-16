America Is Being Systematically Demolished: Joe Biden Silent On Maui Fire Disaster

Hundreds of people are still missing as a result of the devastating Maui wildfires.

Blaze TV host Chad Prather is here to talk about Joe Biden’s embarrassing dismissal of the Maui fire victims.

The news media coverage of this tragedy only covers the surface of the story.

The media refuses to ask questions critical of the official narrative.

The Left is advancing the narrative that the climate change hoax is responsible for the Maui fire.

Hurricanes do not drop fire from the sky.

Why were Jeff Bezos’ and Orpha’s homes totally unaffected.

Greedy developers are now trying to buy up the devastated land.

According to a report many children were killed after the fire department left the fire when winds were expected to increase speed.

Government officials in Maui are afraid the people will hold them accountable for dereliction of duty.

This disaster seems planned and orchestrated.

Mirrored - Stew Peters

