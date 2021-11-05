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How Do Christians Get God's Holy Spirit?
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20 views • November 05, 2021
How do you get the Holy Spirit. What did Jesus say. He said that you get his spirit by listening to his words. He said that his words ARE his Spirit and that his words ARE his life in Luke 6:63
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