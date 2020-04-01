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New Oxford Study Hidden By Mainstream Media: Millions Already Infected, Recovered, & Immune
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30 views • April 01, 2020
Mac Slavo
March 31st, 2020
A new Oxford study said that millions of people in the United Kingdom (and therefore, in other countries) have likely already gotten the coronavirus, recovered from it, and are immune. But the mainstream media doesn’t want this information to get out, and some went to work quickly telling people “not to believe it.”
Source: https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/new-oxford-study-hidden-by-mainstream-media-millions-already-infected-recovered-immune_03312020
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
March 31st, 2020
A new Oxford study said that millions of people in the United Kingdom (and therefore, in other countries) have likely already gotten the coronavirus, recovered from it, and are immune. But the mainstream media doesn’t want this information to get out, and some went to work quickly telling people “not to believe it.”
Source: https://www.shtfplan.com/headline-news/new-oxford-study-hidden-by-mainstream-media-millions-already-infected-recovered-immune_03312020
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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