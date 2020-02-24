© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
United Nations Deception
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • February 24, 2020
The United Nations was set up after WW2 by the banking cartels and the elites as a foundation for world government. That was always the plan. There's been more conflicts around the globe since it was set up, proving that it was never a mechanism for world peace but for world control. In using the Hegellian Dialectic the UN portrays itself as the saviour in the very conflicts that it's member states create in the first place.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.