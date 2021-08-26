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Original Vrillon message from 1977
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257 views • August 26, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6BWHVmBY0Cs
This is a PSY-OP that can be linked to the Fake Alien Invasion and to Blue Beam Project:
Vrillon = the anti-Christ that will bring an "era of peace and prosperity" upon the world after the Final Holocaust (WWIII)
Ashtar Galactic Command = the Hell Demonic Forces
New Age = the Planetary BS Religion of the anti-Christ that puts on the same level Jesus Christ with other pagan gods and the Only Truth: The Orthodox Christian Faith with other Heresies, Schism and Paganism
spiritual evolution = the total demonisation under anti-Christ
path of evolution = path of BS
This is a PSY-OP that can be linked to the Fake Alien Invasion and to Blue Beam Project:
Vrillon = the anti-Christ that will bring an "era of peace and prosperity" upon the world after the Final Holocaust (WWIII)
Ashtar Galactic Command = the Hell Demonic Forces
New Age = the Planetary BS Religion of the anti-Christ that puts on the same level Jesus Christ with other pagan gods and the Only Truth: The Orthodox Christian Faith with other Heresies, Schism and Paganism
spiritual evolution = the total demonisation under anti-Christ
path of evolution = path of BS
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