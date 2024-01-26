Ep. 12 Weapons - Holy Spirit

The Holy Spirit provides gifts as He wills to people for the benefit of all. Find out how the gifts of the Holy Spirit can be used when talking to people about your faith, your personal testimony or spiritual things in general. Pastor Ray is back with us to help shed some light on what the one spiritual gift every believer has. You may find that one gift to be one of the most important gifts. This and future episode can help you learn how to put all those gifts to work effectively.





